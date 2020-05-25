'Wipe It Down Challenge' Is the Latest TikTok Trend! Videos of Users Transforming Into New Look While Cleaning Their Mirrors Go Viral

'Wipe It Down Challenge' (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ ♥️KSUNTIK♥️/ TikTok)

Who knew cleaning could be this fun? No matter how much you judge the platform, TikTok always comes up with unique challenges to captivate the netizens at any damn time. While we agree some are weird, risking TikTokers life, there are others which are quite creative to participate. The latest one from the video-sharing app is ‘Wipe it Down Challenge.’ From celebrities to influencers, everyone is now in love with cleaning, because it just transforms you in a wipe! How? With a little editing, a swipe of the mirror results in a new look and a totally new way to stay entertained while being at home. If you haven’t tried this viral challenge yet, don’t worry, we have compiled many videos below and also detail as to why one can participate in the Wipe it Down Challenge. TikTok Challenge 'I Am Just a Kid' Sees People in Quarantine Recreating Their Old Family Photos Making Everyone Nostalgic.

According Know Your Meme, the viral challenge was started by TikToker, @rominagafur. She wipes her mirror, only for her appearance to change halfway through it. The video sparked thousands of likes and videos and sparked a trend. So, how do you participate in this challenge? The video begins with a person wearing one outfit, then they wipe down a mirror and appear in a new look, only to keep wiping and returning to their original outfit. While doing so, the song, “Wipe It Down,” by BMW Kenny plays in the background. This is not magic, but the trick behind the video is, of course, editing. 'Roses Are Red' Funny Memes Trend on TikTok Featuring Google Translate Will Make You ROFL Hard; Here's How You Can Be a Part of The Challenge!

Isn’t it fun? Social media users surely are improving ways to keep themselves entertained during this time. While the global crisis has taken a significant toss on our mental health, challenges like this help us to keep our sanity. Let us see, what more challenges come up, making their way to viral trend, while we battle this crisis.