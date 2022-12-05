Mumbai, December 5: Making predictions for the near future, a TikTok user claiming to be a "time traveller" has said that humans will discover new universes and also make contact with aliens in 2023. The so called "time traveller", who is a mysterious TikTok user claims to have come from the year 2983. Reportedly, the time traveller goes by the user name of @2983.time.traveller on the TikTok app.

Interestingly, the "time traveller" has warned of three important dates that everyone should look out for. The time traveller has also said that users should start looking out for the dates a few weeks before the new year begins. In the video that has gone viral, the time traveller says, "Attention. Yes, I am a real time traveller, remember these dates for the start of 2023." ‘Time Traveller’ From Year 3000 Claims US Navy Will Interact With UFOs This Month, Makes Other Chilling Predictions Including Discovery of Deadly Virus in Antarctica.

Issuing warning for the year 2023, the time traveller said, "January 30th: Humans discover three alternate universes which are unbalanced." He further says that on February 14, 2023, four high school students will receive unknown abilities from the sun in Mexico. He also states that the students will receive abilities which are never seen before.

"February 10th: A UFO lands near Area 51, bringing a new alien species with it. Stay safe," the time traveller claims in his video. While the time traveller has made his predictions, users were left divided and even sought questioned whether the creator is real or no. Taking to the comments section of the video, one user said, "How we can believe you are a time traveller?? Reply meee." Baba Vanga Predictions for New Year 2023: From Alien Attack to Solar Tsunami and Emergence of Lab Babies, Here's List of Chilling Prophecies by the Famous Blind Mystic.

Another user questioned, "Is this true? I have one question when will the war with Ukraine end," while a third user said that he believes the time traveller. Replying to one of the comments, the time traveller said that Russia-Ukraine war will end in 2026.

