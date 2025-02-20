Unless you live under a rock, you are very much aware of the viral word game Wordle. Every day, players post their winning streak on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing their fun word puzzle time in the early hours each day. It was in 2021 when software engineer Josh Wardle made the game public, and The New York Times bought it for a whopping seven figures in 2022. Since then, players strategically start their day with their fun word game. And today was no different. So, what’s the answer to today’s Wordle? Below, we bring you January 20, Wordle 1342 answer, hints, strategies, tips and tricks that you can follow to keep up your winning streak. Wordle Funny Memes and Jokes Rule the Internet: Hilarious Instagram Posts, Wordle Cheat Meme Templates and Images That Sum Up Everyone’s Obsession With the Word Game.

The rules for Wordle are simple. You get six chances to guess a five-letter word. Each round reveals any correct letters that you guessed and if they were in the right spot. Sounds easy, right? Well, it’s not and the game requires strategies to follow as you keep your winning streak alive. Wordle Hints, Tips and Tricks: From Letter Frequencies to First-Word Strategies, Best Ways To Help You Win the Word Puzzle Game.

Today’s Wordle Answer: Wordle 1342, February 20

The answer for today’s Wordle, February 20, is “Roach.”

Wordle Strategies, Hints, Tips and Tricks

Every five-letter word has at least one vowel. So, include as many vowels as possible in your first guess to narrow down the road. Include at least three vowels in your first word to get the most yellow and green letters up front, making your next guesses easier.

Keep up with which words Wordle has already used. Once you have found some of the right letters, a word list can offer suggestions for future guesses.

Wordle often tests players by using words with rare letters. However, the best strategy is to focus on common letters and use them to fill in the blanks.

Another way to prepare yourself to adapt to the game is to avoid getting stuck following a single rigid strategy daily. Try new starting words and often experiment with unusual guesses.

Wordle is a free game and is super fun to play. For those who haven’t tried it yet, it’s about time to check it out. You might have a talent at this word guesser game you have never discovered before.

