UK Boy Charges Kids £9 (858INR) Per Squirt of His Hand Sanitiser Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Gets Expelled from School

Hand Sanitiser (Image used for representational purposes only)

As coronavirus(COVID-19) spreads its wings across the world, panic among people can be seen in the craziest ways possible. Right from toilet paper scarcity to hand sanitiser being sold at an exorbitant price, people are doing everything in their capacity to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak. World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked people to wash their hands more often and maintain distance from people having a cough and fever. People have been urged to maintain hygiene and protect themselves from any kind of germs, however, this one kid from Leeds, UK took cashing on the infection to another level. While people are not refraining from bulk buying toilet roll, soap, and food in case emergency, the market is running out of stuff to sell, especially hand sanitisers. This teenage boy decided to use this as an opportunity to make a little extra money for snacks. Coronavirus Scare: Australian Shoppers Have Serious Fights Over Buying Toiler Paper, Watch Videos of #ToiletPaperPanic.

His mother took to Facebook to narrate the whole story after he was expelled for selling hand sanitiser at school for £9 (858INR) per squirt. Yes! Oliver Cooper was selling sanitiser to other students for such a high price. However, when the school authority found out they sent him home over his actions. She wrote, "This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school. Why is he getting in from school at 10:53am you ask? Schools don't finish until 3pm. Well the little turd has just been expelled from school for the day after been caught charging students 50p a squirt for hand sanitiser to protect themselfs from the bloody corona virus!!" She also explained how his dad was appreciative of what he did. She wrote, "Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him a fucking legend" She also informed later for people asking her in the comment section that, "he made £9! He bought a multipack of Doritos and saving the rest to buy a kebab later" Coronavirus Scare: Heartbreaking Image of Old Man Looking For Tissue Papers in Empty Rack Gives Important Message on Panic Buying.

Most people in the comments section were impressed by the boy. "I would congratulate my son if he done this lmao got to admit it dad was right tho fucking total legend well done boi", someone wrote. "Sorry but, that kid of yours will not starve at all in life .. ( besides if he bought the sanitizer, why give it away for free?) AWESOME!!!!", another comment read.