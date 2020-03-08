Coronavirus Scare: Heartbreaking Image of Old Man For Tissue Papers in Empty Rack Gives Important Message on Panic Buying

Elderly man looking for tissues (Photo Credits: Facebook)

If there is one thing that has caused global panic, it is the spread of deadly disease of Coronavirus. With over a lakh infections and 3,600 deaths all over, the situation becomes tense every passing day. The results of which are seen in panic buying of masks, toilet papers, tissues and sanitisers among the residents everywhere. At a time when reports of serious fights among people over toilet paper rolls in Australia are making it to the headlines, an image of an elderly man looking over at an empty rack in a store is going viral on Facebook. The picture is taken from Australia, where people are excessively buying so much so that a limit has been put on the purchase of toilet papers.

The issue of panic buying is reported from other places too, but Aussies seem to be going a bit overboard. A Facebook user Justine Bowers, a resident of Perth was out shopping when she clicked a picture of an elderly man looking through an empty rack for tissue papers. She also mentioned that she could not see him go empty-handed so she offered him what she had bought. But the essential message was that because so many people can afford to buy so many, it leaves nothing left for the others. She put up the picture on Facebook to urge people to stop panic buying as "it's affecting so many people who aren't fortunate enough to do so!" Her post has quickly gone viral. #ToiletPaper Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media As Netizens Mock Australians for Stockpiling Loo Rolls Over Coronavirus Fear.

Check Post of Elderly Man Looking For Tissue Papers:

The picture has got over 35,000 shares and people also agreed that one's selfishness can affect another. The toilet paper panic in Australia is so prominent that people across the world got to know of it. #ToiletPaperPanic has been trending on social media. Australia's biggest supermarket Woolsworth announced a limit on toilet paper purchases to four boxes per person. Panic buying is also causing a shortage of supply to the stores, which leaves nothing to buy for those looking for it. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Australia has risen to 75 and three deaths have been recorded.