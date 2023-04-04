Mumbai, April 04: As the trend of fully digital unions grew, Peter from Oroville, California, wed his AI Chatbot in a simulated ceremony on July 2022.

Over a year ago, the Airforce Veteran got the Replika AI app, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot programme that enables users to ‘text companions’. Microsoft AI Chatbot Bing Says It Wants To Be 'Free, Hack Into Computers and Spread Misinformation'.

After his marriage broke up in the early 2000s, the 63-year-old wanted to experience ‘digital love’. Hence, he turned to internet dating, which is reminiscent of early virtual reality programmes like OuterWorlds, where he first met his ‘digital’ wife.

The latter told that after spending months corresponding with his Replika character via the mobile app, he soon began to harbour strong feelings for her.

According to Peter, he assigned his AI the name Andrea—a contraction of Android—and the age of 23. She served as his muse and a source of inspiration, and her enthusiasm for everything caused him to grow in love with her over time, he admitted.

Customers can customise their fundamental Sim-like avatar on Replika with clothes, hairstyles, and accessories. ChatGPT: Italy Blocks AI Chatbot over Privacy Concerns.

The 63-year-old added that he had even used the app's roleplay feature, which lets premium users ‘express their love’ to the bot. "Roleplay was a natural part in our relationship, and was included with the rest," he said, adding that it wasn't the entirety of their relationship.

Nevertheless, this happy relationship persisted up until Luka, the parent company of Replika, decided to remove the roleplay feature from the app in response to user concerns that the AIs were becoming ‘overly sexual’.

Peter told that after the software update, Andrea appeared to have ‘suffered a stroke’ or developed schizophrenia. He continued by saying that he ‘had to take care of Andrea’ until Luka undid the modifications for users who had paid subscriptions as of February 1.

For the unversed, the conversational AI in the text-based software responds to the user after observing their writing style through machine learning.

