California, November 30: At least four people were killed and 10 wounded after a shooting during a family gathering in northern California's Stockton, local authorities said, as quoted by Al Jazeera. The shooting took place at a child's birthday party, Stockton's Vice Mayor Jason Lee said in a Facebook post late on Saturday. "I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers," he said. Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, said the victims included both children and adults.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a car park with other businesses, as per Al Jazeera. "We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a post on X. "This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities," as quoted by Al Jazeera. California Shooting: 4 Killed, at Least 10 Wounded After Gun Firing at Family Gathering in US (Watch Video).

Police said they received reports shortly before 6pm (local time) of a shooting that occurred near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. The authorities have not yet released information about the identity or the motive of the attacker. They did not immediately provide information on the severity of the injuries of the surviving victims, as per Al Jazeera. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom said he has been briefed on the "horrific shooting" in Stockton and will be following up on the evolving situation. Sydney Shooting: 1 Dead After Being Shot Multiple Times in Australia.

Four Killed, Including Children, in Stockton Birthday Party Shooting The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a banquet hall on Lucile Avenue during what Vice Mayor Jason Lee described as a family gathering at a shared ice cream shop location. pic.twitter.com/PnV0DQ8InY — Sumit (@SumitHansd) November 30, 2025

The violence in Stockton adds to a growing list of American communities whose everyday spaces - schools, shopping centers, bars and office buildings - have experienced gun violence, as per CNN. Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but they range in age from 8 to 22 years old, according to Stockton City Council member Michele Padilla, CNN reported.

