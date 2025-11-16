Mumbai, November 16: American politician and Democrat congressman Brad Sherman has landed in a controversy after he was caught staring at X-rated photos on his iPad during a flight recently. A post surfaced online shows the California Representative looking at sexually explicit photos while travelling on a plane. Notably, the photos were shared by the "Dear White Staffers" account on social media. "Why did California Congressman Brad Sherman feel it was appropriate to look at porn on his iPad during a flight today? His district deserves better representation than this," the post read.

After the incident came to light, the California politician denied having a pornography problem. Defending himself. Brad Sherman said that the obscene photos appeared on the "For You" page of his X (formerly Twitter) feed. Speaking to Punchbowl News, Sherman said, "This was on Twitter. These pictures came up on 'For You'." He further said that he must have looked at more than 1,000 posts. Notably, the American politician blamed Elon Musk's X for force-feeding him the photos. US: Man Arrested for Making Child Porn Videos, Having Sex With Cow Twice in Riverton.

Why Did California Congressman Brad Sherman Feel It Was Appropriate To Look at Porn? Asks X User

Why did California Congressman Brad Sherman feel it was appropriate to look at porn on his iPad during a flight today? His district deserves better representation than this!! #CA32 pic.twitter.com/gAYZ82tyr2 — Dear White Staffers (@dearwhitestaff) November 14, 2025

In his defence, Brad Sherman also added, "If I see a picture of a woman, might I look at it longer than a sunset? Yeah." Soon after the pictures showing Sherman staring at obscene photos surfaced online, many slammed the Democrat lawmaker. Steven Cheung, the director of White House communications, wrote on X, "Bruh. What a total gooner". Gooner is an American slang for an explicit content addict.

While Sherman has blamed the algorithm for showing him the photos, many users said that the "For You" page suggests content based on a user's previous browsing history. As per X Help Centre, "For You" serves posts from accounts and topics you follow, as well as recommended posts. However, the microblogging platform says one can be suggested content from accounts they don't follow. Judge Dismisses Stormy Daniels' Defamation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump.

The 71-year-old politician, who is a native of Los Angeles, said that one tends to look at "a lot of stuff" when they are on cross-country flights.

