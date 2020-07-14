Lions can't swim you thought? Well, a video that is going viral recently says otherwise. A video of three lionesses crossing a river is going viral on social media and it has left netizens mesmerised. The video shows three lionesses swimming about 200 metres across the Shetrunji River near Rawal Dam in Gir East and it is probably the best thing you'll see today.

Three of the big feline can not just step into the waters but also swim across a river. Along with the video, shared by Anshuman Sharma, the deputy conservator of forest, Gir East a note reads: “It is a myth that the lions can’t swim. This video clearly breaks this myth and shows how lions love to swim. This video was shot by beat guard R S Sarla.” So yes, Lions may not swim every day and may not like the waters so much, but if needed they can swim a river. You won't see a pride of lions chilling in water to beat the heat but if the need be, they won't hesitate from soaking their paw. But this isn't a one-off thing, there are many facts about lions that will blow your mind but before that, you might want to watch the video of lionesses swimming to believe your eyes! Watch video:

Video: Three lionesses swim almost 200 metres across the Shetrunji River near Rawal Dam in Gir East of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/rJp6unlgzl — TOIRajkot (@TOIRajkot) July 13, 2020

Surprising Facts About Lions:

Did you know it is the female lions that do the hunting? While male lions may get the name of the king but it is actually the females that do 85-90% of the hunting in a pride.

While lions may be known as the "king of the jungle" but they don't live in jungles. The primary habitat of lions consists of Africa’s grasslands and plains.

Lion babies are called "cubs" but there are other names that many people don't know of. They are also called "whelps" and "lionets".

After tigers, lions are the largest wild cats on the planet.

The mighty lions are also the most social of all the big cat species in the world

So yes, lions are not what they're portrayed to be in children's storybooks. A lot told about them is not what goes down in reality. Which fact about lions did shock you the most?

