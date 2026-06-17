What Is the Viral Benadryl Challenge That Left an Oklahoma Girl Brain Dead?

A 15-year-old Oklahoma girl has been left brain-dead after participating in the "Benadryl challenge", a viral social media trend that encourages participants to intentionally overdose on over-the-counter allergy medication. Leah Presson is currently in an intensive care unit after the stunt triggered a catastrophic sequence of severe seizures and cardiac arrest. Medical professionals reported that she currently exhibits zero brain activity, highlighting the extreme dangers of pharmaceutical abuse popularised online.

What Is the Viral Benadryl Challenge?

The "Benadryl challenge" is an online trend that periodically circulates on social media platforms, particularly among adolescents. It involves ingesting massive, dangerous amounts of diphenhydramine - the primary active ingredient in the over-the-counter allergy medication Benadryl - to induce a state of delirium and vivid hallucinations. Participants typically film themselves while heavily intoxicated to showcase their erratic behaviour and altered states of consciousness to online audiences. The practice is closely related to "robotripping", a slang term for the recreational abuse of cough and cold medicines containing dextromethorphan. Tattoos and Social Media: How Investigators Identified and Arrested a Gallatin Police Officer in a Child S*x Sting Operation.

Family Holds On to Hope

Following the incident, Leah's family has remained by her bedside in the intensive care unit. Her father, Richard Presson, described her as a deeply compassionate and giving person known for her infectious laugh. Despite the bleak medical prognosis, he expressed determination to keep hoping for a recovery. "I tell her to keep fighting and stay strong. You got this. You’re a fighter," Richard Presson said. "I believe in miracles, that she’s definitely a miracle baby," he added.

Medical Impact of Diphenhydramine Overdose

The medical mechanisms that led to Leah’s condition are well-documented by toxicologists and emergency responders. When consumed at many times the recommended therapeutic dosage, diphenhydramine severely disrupts the electrical and nervous systems of the human body. "When you take the Benadryl or diphenhydramine in excess of that, in excess of this, it can lead to seizures and cardiac arrhythmias, and sometimes those cardiac arrhythmias lead to cardiac arrest, which can lead to no blood to the brain, which can lead to brain death," explained Dr Ryan Brown of Oklahoma Children’s at OU Health.

Dr Brown advised parents to remain highly vigilant regarding sudden behavioural changes. "If your child is acting strange, look around," Dr. Brown said. "Make sure that there’s not an empty pill bottle or something in the vicinity that may lead you to a clue as to what may have been going on," he added.

Regulatory Warning and Nationwide Toll

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously issued a formal public warning regarding the deadly nature of the social media stunt, explicitly cautioning that excessive diphenhydramine consumption can lead to "serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death." In its official safety communication, the agency noted, "We are aware of news reports of teenagers ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the ‘Benadryl challenge’ encouraged in videos posted on the social media application TikTok." Benadryl TikTok Challenge Takes Life of 13-Year-Old in US' Ohio After He Overdosed on Over-the-Counter Medicine.

Leah’s case is part of a broader, nationwide pattern of hospitalisations linked to the challenge. In Connecticut, authorities previously tied the misuse of the drug to three teenage fatalities. Furthermore, Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego registered at least five emergency department admissions within a single week due to the challenge, while Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, documented more than 100 patient visits and one fatality related to diphenhydramine overexposure over a six-month window.

In response to the recurring safety crisis, social media platforms have implemented filters; automated searches for "Benadryl" or "Benadryl challenge" on apps like TikTok now automatically reroute users to community guidelines and substance abuse support resources.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).