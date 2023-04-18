Mumbai, April 18: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy died after overdosing on Benedryl cough syrup while attempting a viral TikTok Challenge in Ohio, US. The parents of the deceased teenager are now warning other parents about the "Benedryl TikTok" challenge wherein over-the-counter medication is consumed in large amount in an attempt to induce hallucinations. Bird Flu Outbreak in US: Cat Dies of H5N1 Avian Influenza, Number of Infected Cats Reaches Six.

According to the report published by the ABC6, the deceased was identified as Jacob Stevens. Jacob died after a week on a ventilator after he consumed 12 to 14 pills of the over-the-counter antihistamine to induce hallucinations, his family told the media outlet. The boy began to seize up after consuming a dangerous dose of the cough syrup. He was immediately taken to the hospital as his body began to shut down. The doctors tried their best to save the young lad but unfortunately, his brain functions ceased. The teenager passed away tragically after six days on life support. US Man Found Dead Inside Jail Cell in Atlanta After Being ‘Eaten Alive By Insects’, Probe Launched.

Following the heart-wrenching incident, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement warning of the dangers of participating in the “Benadryl TikTok Challenge” and its deadly repercussions. “Taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma or even death,” the FDA wrote.

