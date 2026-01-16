New Delhi, January 16: A mobile safety app with the shocking name Are You Dead? has gone viral in China, sparking widespread discussion about solo living, safety and loneliness. Originally launched under the Chinese name Sileme, the app has now been rebranded as Demumu for international users after a sharp surge in downloads and online attention.

The app is designed as a simple safety tool for people who live alone. Its core function is straightforward. Users must check in once every 48 hours by tapping a large green button on the screen. If the user fails to respond within that time frame, the app automatically sends an alert to a pre selected emergency contact, indicating that the person may be in trouble.

Why is the ‘Are You Dead?’ App Gaining Popularity?

The app’s rise reflects changing social realities in China. According to state media estimates, the country has nearly 200 million one person households, driven by young professionals and students moving to large cities for work and education. For many, living alone brings independence but also safety concerns. What Is the ‘Umair Viral Video Pakistan 7:11 Minutes’ Trend? How the Search Craze Mirrors the Infamous 19-Minute Video Scam and Raises Cyber Safety Concerns – Details Inside.

The blunt name, although criticised by some as morbid, has resonated online. Many users say the direct wording forces people to confront real risks, including medical emergencies or accidents that could go unnoticed. Discussions on social media platforms have linked the app to growing fears around dying alone without immediate help. ‘7 Minute 11 Second Marry Umair Viral Video’ Hoax, New 'MMS Leak' Controversy and Grok AI NSFW Row Cloud January 2026.

Who Created the App?

Demumu was developed by a three member team born after 1995. One of the creators, Lyu, has said the idea came from a desire to offer what they call invisible safety protection. The app mainly targets young urban residents, especially women in their mid twenties, who may feel vulnerable living without family or roommates.

How Does Demumu Handle Privacy?

Unlike many social apps, Demumu positions itself as a lightweight utility. It requires minimal personal information, avoids complex sign ups and encrypts emergency contact details and check in records. Following its viral success, the app shifted to a paid model, costing around 8 yuan or about USD 1.15, to support server and maintenance expenses.

After topping paid utility charts on the Apple App Store in several regions, the developers say they aim to bring this China born safety solution to a global audience. With solo living on the rise worldwide, Demumu is tapping into a shared concern that goes far beyond China, turning a stark question into a practical tool for everyday safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).