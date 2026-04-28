Viral Video of ‘Aashiqui’ Star Rahul Roy Sparks Concern; Fans Call Out ‘Forced’ Social Media Reels (Watch)

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A series of viral social media clips featuring 90s heartthrob Rahul Roy has ignited a heated debate online. The videos, shared by a user named Vanita Ghadhage Desai, show the actor appearing in reels set to his iconic songs like Tere Dar Par Sanam and Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai. However, rather than nostalgia, the posts have drawn widespread concern from fans regarding the actor's well-being and current health status. ‘Aashiqui’ Star Rahul Roy Looks Unrecognisable As He Gets Clicked Carrying a Heavy Bag in Mumbai in Viral Video – WATCH.

The Viral Video of ‘Aashiqui’ Star Rahul Roy - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Fans React to Rahul Roy Viral Clips

The comment sections on these viral videos have quickly turned into a space of concern, with many users questioning Roy’s noticeably “blank” and “emotionless” expressions. Several reactions have gained traction online, with one user writing, “Seems as if he was forced to make reels... no emotions at all,” while another controversially alleged, “He has been drugged for this reel... like they do to tigers in Thailand for photos.” Fans have also pointed out, “Still after so many years… can’t see any expressions on his face,” reflecting growing unease among viewers. Adding to the speculation, another comment read, “Is this a pre-wedding presentation video?” as social media continues to debate the nature and intent behind the clips.

Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Rahul Roy Stroke Led to Long Recovery

The concern around Rahul Roy’s “lack of expressions” is largely linked to the severe health crisis he faced in late 2020, when the actor suffered a major brain stroke while shooting LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil under extreme weather conditions. Following the incident, Roy underwent a long and challenging recovery, including over two years of intensive treatment and speech therapy, with his sister Priyanka Roy playing a crucial role as his primary caregiver. Rahul Roy, Aashiqui Actor, Hospitalised Following Brain Stroke.

Rahul Roy Appearances Spark Concern Again

This isn't the first time Roy’s post-recovery appearances have sparked controversy. In late 2025 and early 2026, videos surfaced of the actor performing at weddings in Bihar. While some celebrated his return to the public eye, many others expressed sadness, with comments like, "May God not show anyone such bad days," suggesting that the superstar of the 90s has been forced into small-scale events for financial stability. Most recently, on April 18, 2026, the actor was spotted by paparazzi in Versova, Mumbai, carrying a heavy suitcase on a damaged road, a sight that further saddened fans who remember him as the "national craze" of the early 90s. Despite the divided opinions, Rahul Roy remains an indelible part of Bollywood history, having made his legendary debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui (1990) and recently appearing in the critically acclaimed film Agra, currently streaming on Prime Video.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vanita Ghadhage Desai's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).