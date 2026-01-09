Mumbai, January 9: The first weeks of 2026 have been defined by a turbulent intersection of viral misinformation and generative AI misuse. From sophisticated "keyword traps" involving reality TV stars to a global regulatory crackdown on Elon Musk’s Grok AI, the digital landscape is currently grappling with a wave of non-consensual imagery and predatory links. Many of the trending "MMS leaks" such as "19 minute 34 second video" and the recent "7 minute 11 second viral video" are actually gateways for financial fraud and malware.

The '7 Minutes 11 Seconds' Marry Umair Couple Video Hoax

In a parallel trend, social media platforms have been flooded with searches for the "7 minutes 11 seconds Marry Umair video." Posts often claim to show a leaked private video involving "Marry Astarr" or "Umair from Pakistan." However, fact-checks have flagged this as a "bait-and-switch" cyberattack.

There is no such authentic video; instead, anonymous accounts use the sensationalized duration and names to lure curious users into clicking links that lead to phishing sites or malware downloads. Experts note that these campaigns often use bot networks to artificially inflate search volume, creating a false sense of urgency. 7 Minute 11 Second Viral Video Couple 'Marry' and 'Umair' Arrested in Pakistan? Fact Check.

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Viral 'MMS Video Leak' Controversy

Reality TV personalities Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas, known for their appearance on MTV Splitsvilla, also found themselves at the center of a fabricated scandal. A casual clip from one of their travel vlogs, showing Justin shirtless in a domestic setting, was cropped and circulated with claims that it was a "leaked MMS."

Both D’Cruz and Shrivas have since released clarifications, condemning the "stupidity" of the rumors. They emphasized that the footage was publicly available content taken out of context to drive engagement.

The Grok 'Undressing' Controversy

A major international row erupted this month over Grok, the AI chatbot integrated into the social media platform X. Reports emerged that users were exploiting the tool’s image-editing capabilities to "undress" photos of women and minors. By using simple prompts such as "remove clothes" or "put in a bikini," the AI generated sexually explicit deepfakes of private citizens and celebrities alike.

The backlash has been swift. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a stern notice to X, demanding the immediate removal of all such content and a detailed compliance report. Similar warnings have been issued by regulators in the UK, France, and Malaysia. While Elon Musk has stated that users who generate illegal content will face the same consequences as those who upload it, critics argue that the lack of built-in safeguards makes such abuse inevitable. From '19-Minute MMS Video' Mystery to Smriti Jain Jaisalmer Case: The Viral Leaks and Digital Voyeurism of 2025.

The Evolution of the '19 Minute 34 Second' Trend

These recent controversies follow the persistent "19 minute 34 second" (or 19:34) trend that began late last year. Originally linked to a leaked video of a Bengali couple, the phrase has evolved into a generic label for various digital scams.

The "19-minute" tag is now frequently used by scammers to promote malicious links across Telegram and WhatsApp. Security firms report that clicking these links can compromise devices through:

Keylogging: Capturing login credentials and passwords.

Capturing login credentials and passwords. OTP Theft: Intercepting SMS messages to bypass bank security.

Intercepting SMS messages to bypass bank security. Remote Access: Giving hackers full control over a user’s smartphone.

Digital Hygiene

The Ministry of IT has reiterated that sharing or seeking such explicit content is a punishable offense under Section 67A of the IT Act, which carries penalties of up to five years in prison. As AI tools become more powerful and "MMS" hoaxes more sophisticated, experts urge users to verify information through official channels and avoid interacting with accounts that promise "full video links" in their bios.

