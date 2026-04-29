How To Update PF KYC Online Using UAN: Check Step-by-Step Guide

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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has streamlined the process of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details, allowing members to correct personal information online through the UAN Member Portal. The move is aimed at reducing claim rejections caused by mismatches between EPF records and Aadhaar data.

Officials said even minor discrepancies in name, date of birth, or gender can lead to automatic rejection during withdrawal verification, as EPFO cross-checks details with Aadhaar records. The updated digital system now enables employees to resolve such issues without visiting offices or submitting physical forms.

How to Update PF KYC Details Online Using UAN

Members can follow these steps on the UAN portal to update their details:

Log in using UAN number and password

Go to the “Manage” section and select “Modify/Change Basic Details”

Enter Aadhaar-matched information such as name, date of birth, and gender

Submit the request for employer approval

Employer verifies and approves the changes online

Once approved, the updated information is reflected in the EPF account.

Why KYC Updates Are Important

EPFO said incomplete or incorrect KYC remains one of the main reasons for delays or rejection of provident fund withdrawal claims. The system requires accurate alignment of EPF data with Aadhaar records for verification.

Members are also advised to ensure that Aadhaar is linked with PAN and that bank account details are correct. While most changes require employer approval, bank account and IFSC updates can be done directly by the member.

The shift to a fully digital process is intended to make withdrawals faster and more reliable. With updated KYC, employees can avoid delays and gain smoother access to their retirement savings. EPFO emphasised that without complete KYC compliance, PF withdrawals will not be processed, making timely updates essential for all account holders.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (LiveMint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).