The Telugu film industry is abuzz with reports that superstar Allu Arjun may soon collaborate with leading Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on a major new project. According to industry sources, an official announcement is expected shortly, possibly within the next day. The potential collaboration has generated strong interest among fans and trade circles, especially given both names’ recent box office successes. Dhruv Rathee Cheating Rumors: Amid ‘Spill the Tea Expose’ Trend, YouTuber Accused of Flirting With Influencer.

Mythri Movie Makers Likely To Back the Project

Sources indicate that Allu Arjun is expected to reunite with Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the blockbuster Pushpa franchise. The banner reportedly shares a strong working relationship with the actor and is keen to partner with him again if the project finalises. “They share a great rapport and are keen on joining hands again if everything falls into place,” a source said. Adding fuel to the speculation, Mythri Movie Makers recently teased an upcoming announcement on X. The post read, “The real Bhogi will be on the timeline. Stay tuned.” The cryptic message has led many fans to believe that a formal reveal is imminent.

Lokesh Kanagaraj in Talks After Recent Success

Fresh industry chatter suggests that Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for directing Jailer and his popular action-driven films, is in discussions to helm the project. While no official confirmation has been made, multiple reports suggest that talks have reached an advanced stage. A few days earlier, Allu Arjun had hinted that he was shooting for “something special,” which was earlier linked to a separate project tentatively referred to as AA23. However, current reports indicate that his next commitment may instead be this collaboration with Lokesh. Udit Rajput Breaks Silence on ‘Namaste Ji’ Influencer Deeksha Gulati Allegations, Urges Fans To Stop Speculation (Watch Video)

Big-Budget Film and Possible Music Collaboration

If the project moves forward, it is expected to be mounted on a large scale, similar to Mythri Movie Makers’ previous high-profile productions. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also reportedly being considered for the film’s soundtrack, although an official confirmation is awaited. Sources suggest that the announcement could be unveiled through a special video, further raising anticipation among fans. While speculation continues to grow, industry watchers are now awaiting a formal announcement from the makers. Until then, details regarding the film’s cast, storyline, and production timeline remain under wraps.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).