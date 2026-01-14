Social media influencer and content creator Udit Rajput has issued a public response after fellow 'Namaste Ji' influencer Deeksha Gulati accused him of cheating and emotional manipulation during a tearful Instagram Live session earlier this month. The controversy has sparked intense online debate, with both creators facing widespread scrutiny and speculation. While Deeksha shared her version of events publicly, Udit has urged people not to jump to conclusions and to respect privacy. Deeksha Gulati and Udit Rajput Breakup: 'Namaste Ji' Influencer Breaks Silence on Instagram.

Udit Rajput Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

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Who Is Udit Rajput?

Udit Rajput is a popular Indian influencer known for creating humorous short videos and lifestyle content across platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. He gained early recognition through his involvement in the stage drama Sukhiya Mar Gyaa, which helped expand his audience. Over time, Udit built a strong following by blending everyday storytelling with comedy sketches, making him a familiar face in the digital creator space.

Udit Rajput Breaks His Silence

Responding to the allegations, Udit shared a reel on Instagram requesting people to stop making assumptions. In his caption, he wrote, “Just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they’re wrong. I didn’t do anything wrong. Ab jisko jo sochna hai, socho.” In the video, Udit spoke about the impact the online backlash has had on his mental health. He said he felt hurt that people were judging him after hearing only one side of the story. He also added that the situation had left him confused and emotionally overwhelmed. Udit stressed that the matter was personal and private and requested people to stop spreading hate and allow both him and Deeksha to live in peace. Deeksha Gulati and Udit Rajput Breakup News Real or PR Stunt?

Deeksha Gulati Allegations Video - Watch

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Deeksha Gulati’s Instagram Live Allegations

In January 2026, Deeksha Gulati, who has over 8 lakh followers and is known for lifestyle and catchphrase-driven content, went live on Instagram and accused Udit of cheating on her. She alleged that he was involved with another woman while being in a committed relationship with her. Deeksha also claimed emotional manipulation and said Udit had “used her fame” for personal gain. She stated that the relationship had progressed seriously, including introducing him to her parents and discussing marriage. Shortly after the live session, both creators unfollowed each other on social media, signalling a public fallout.

Deeksha Gulati Clips Go Viral As Memes

Clips from Deeksha’s live session quickly turned into viral memes, spreading across multiple platforms. The situation has sparked discussions about online privacy, emotional boundaries, influencer responsibility, and the effects of public judgment on mental health. While mainstream media has largely reported the incident cautiously, speculation has continued across Reddit threads and short-form video platforms often amplifying unverified claims. What Is the ‘Umair Viral Video Pakistan 7:11 Minutes’ Trend? How the Search Craze Mirrors the Infamous 19-Minute Video Scam and Raises Cyber Safety Concerns – Details Inside.

Influencer Privacy Debate

The episode highlights the increasing challenges influencers face when personal matters unfold publicly. As audiences continue to engage with creator culture, the controversy has renewed conversations around empathy, responsible content sharing, and the long-term impact of online outrage. For now, both Udit and Deeksha have stepped back from directly addressing further claims, leaving the situation unresolved but under close public attention.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Udit Rajput's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).