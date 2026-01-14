Mumbai, January 14: Did YouTuber Dhruv Rathee cheat on his wife Juli Lbr? Amid ongoing "IPL Player Expose" and "Spill the Tea Expose" viral trends, Dhruv Rathee has also found himself at the center of social media speculation. An account named Saira (love_yappa1) on January 14 posted a Instagram Story, claiming that the popular content creator was flirting with an influencer, who had also called him out but her post did not get much attention. The influencer's name, however, has not been revealed.

"He (Dhruv Rathee) cheated on his wife. He was flirting with an influencer 4-5 months ago. That influencer had posted about it on her Instagram Story, but nobody noticed. The girl has now created a meme page and shared screenshots of chats. Everything will come to your feed by tomorrow," read the Instagram Story, partially written in Hindi, from the account named Saira. How the 'IPL Player Expose' Instagram Reel Trend is Diluting Real Activism.

‘Spill the Tea Expose’ Trend: Dhruv Rathee Accused of Cheating

'Spill the Tea Expose' trend hits Dhruv Rathee (Photo Credits: Instagram/@@love_yappa1)

Despite the current viral claims, neither Dhruv nor Juli has issued an official statement regarding the allegations. It is important to note that no concrete evidence or verified screenshots have been provided by the accusing account. Dhruv Rathee has a history of being targeted by "BJP IT Cell" campaigns and fake news, which he has frequently debunked in the past.

Who Is Dhruv Rathee’s Wife, Juli Lbr?

Dhruv Rathee and Juli Lbr have a long-standing relationship that has been well-documented on their travel vlogs. The couple met in Germany in 2014 and dated for seven years before marrying in November 2021 at the Belvedere Palace in Vienna, Austria. The couple recently celebrated a major milestone, welcoming their first child, a baby boy, in September 2024.

'IPL Player Expose', 'Spill the Tea Expose' Trends

The "IPL player expose" and "Spill the Tea Expose" trends are a viral social media phenomenon that surfaced in early January 2026. It involves anonymous or semi-anonymous accounts claiming to "leak" private information, chat screenshots, and allegations of infidelity or unprofessional conduct involving Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketers and popular social media influencers. Engagement Farming or Real Scandal? From Swastik Chikara, Abhishek Sharma to Abishek Porel Viral Screenshots of Alleged Leaked Chats Target Young IPL Players.

The trend is primarily driven by Instagram "gossip" or "tea" accounts. These accounts use Instagram Stories to post "blind items" to build anticipation. They claim to have "explosive evidence" or "chat leaks" that will be released "by tomorrow."

Promoters of these rumors often claim the evidence is being held by "meme pages." This is a common tactic to drive followers to new accounts, as users must follow the page to see the promised "leaks." Some accounts post "Link in Bio" buttons promising the full video or chat, which can lead to malicious websites.

To date, many of these accounts have failed to produce verified screenshots, often deleting stories or moving goalposts when asked for proof. While it started with younger, uncapped IPL players, the trend has recently expanded to include cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Karan Aujla, Total Gaming (Ajay) and more.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).