A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver identified only as Altaf has become the focus of widespread praise on social media after returning INR 15,682 that was accidentally transferred to him by a local entrepreneur during a rushed morning commute. The incident came to light after entrepreneur Shubham Gune shared the story in a LinkedIn post, describing how a simple act of honesty changed the course of an otherwise difficult day.

Gune, the founder and CEO of Hinglish, said he mistakenly transferred INR 15,682 instead of INR 156 while paying for an auto ride on his way to an important meeting with an international client. The error went unnoticed until later in the day, when he encountered the driver again.

Mumbai Auto Driver Wins Praise After Returning INR 15,682 Mistakenly Sent by Entrepreneur

Who Is Altaf?

While little personal information about Altaf has been made public, Gune's account portrays him as a driver who chose honesty over personal gain when presented with an unexpected opportunity.

According to the entrepreneur, Altaf immediately pointed out the mistaken transfer and returned the entire amount. Even when Gune insisted that he at least keep the INR 156 fare for the ride, the driver reportedly declined. "He could see the kind of morning I was having," Gune wrote, recalling Altaf's response: "It's the start of the day for both of us, sir."

The LinkedIn post included screenshots of the UPI transaction and the subsequent refund made by the driver.

A Costly Mistake During a Hectic Morning

According to Gune, the day began with a race against time. He was heading to meet an international client who was in Mumbai for just one day and was running late for a 7 am meeting.

After reaching the venue, he quickly used Google Pay to settle an auto fare of INR 156. In his hurry, however, he accidentally entered INR 15,682 and completed the transaction without checking the payment screen. The entrepreneur then rushed into the meeting, unaware of the mistake.

Gune described the client meeting as a disappointment and said he left feeling frustrated after what he believed was a missed opportunity. However, when he returned outside, he found Altaf waiting at the same spot where he had been dropped off earlier. According to Gune, the driver approached him and informed him that there had been an issue with the payment.

Seven days after the disappointing client meeting, Gune said he received an unexpected call from the international client, who decided to move forward with a business partnership after all.

The development immediately reminded him of the encounter with Altaf. "The moment the news landed, my mind went straight back to that 7 am footpath," he wrote, describing Altaf as someone who had seen him on one of his worst mornings and chosen to help without expecting anything in return.

As a gesture of appreciation, Gune later sent Altaf INR 500, which included the original fare the driver had refused to accept along with a small token of gratitude.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official LinkedIn Account of Shubham Gune). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).