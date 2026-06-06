Passenger Accidentally Sends INR 15,682 to Mumbai Auto Driver, What Happens Next Goes Viral

A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver's act of honesty has gone viral on social media after he returned INR 15,682 that was accidentally transferred to his account by a passenger during a digital payment transaction.

The heartwarming incident came to light through a LinkedIn post shared by the passenger, who revealed that he mistakenly sent INR 15,682 instead of the actual fare while paying for an auto-rickshaw ride. The error was noticed only after the payment had been completed, leaving him worried about whether he would be able to recover the money.

Mumbai Auto Driver Returns INR 15,682 Sent by Mistake

Determined to rectify the mistake, the passenger contacted the auto driver and explained the situation. To his surprise, the driver immediately acknowledged the payment error and returned the entire amount without any hesitation. Pune Viral Video: Woman Claims Bedsheet Bought at Temple Fair Revealed ‘Made in Pakistan’ Tag After Wash; Police Launch Probe.

Sharing his experience on LinkedIn, the passenger praised the driver's integrity and thanked him for his honesty. The post quickly gained traction online, attracting thousands of reactions and comments from users impressed by the driver's gesture.

Many social media users described the incident as a refreshing reminder that honesty still exists in everyday life. Others pointed out that while accidental digital payment transfers have become increasingly common, stories of people choosing to do the right thing continue to inspire and resonate with the public. Accident Caught on Camera in Firozabad: Man Killed After Parked Car Door Opens Suddenly, Bike Crashes Into It; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The viral story has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms, with users applauding the Mumbai auto driver's decision to return the money despite having no legal obligation beyond his own conscience.

At a time when the internet is often dominated by controversy and negativity, this simple act of integrity has struck a chord with people, proving that small gestures can leave a lasting impact.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).