A young software engineer in Bengaluru recently quit his job, not because of poor performance but due to a toxic work environment that severely affected his mental health. He shared that there was no proper onboarding or clear guidance, and when he asked for help, he was publicly humiliated by his manager. The engineer said, “We’ve stopped hoping for appreciation. Now, we just hope we aren’t shamed in front of everyone.” His manager would call at odd hours, blame him unfairly, and gaslight his concerns. When he resigned, the manager responded coldly, “Good luck finding another job. Let’s see how long you last there.” Experts and professionals are calling for more empathetic leadership to create safe and supportive workplaces where employees feel valued. In response to the story, Shravan Tickoo expressed his sadness and shared a message of hope. “It’s too sad. I believed such things don’t happen anymore. We must keep searching until we find our dream job,” he said. He added, “With great power comes great responsibility.” Another voice stressed the importance of empathetic leadership, saying, “Sadly, some forget that leadership isn’t about control it’s about care. Toxic managers don’t just hurt performance they break people. Grateful for the few who lead with empathy they’re rarer than we think.” Bengaluru: Techie Tries Self-Immolation in Front of Karnataka Governor’s House, Alleges ‘Torture’ by Wife.

Toxic Management Forces Engineer to Quit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)