Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, has publicly accused Indian tech professional Soham Parekh of simultaneously working at multiple startups using a fake resume. In a viral post on X, Doshi called Parekh a “scammer,” alleging he duped several companies, including YC-backed startups. Doshi claimed Parekh was hired and fired within a week for misrepresentation, yet continued his deceptive practices. He even shared Parekh’s CV, stating it’s “probably 90% fake.” The CV lists stints at Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and more—claims Doshi disputes after cross-checking with over six companies. Despite attempts to counsel him, Doshi says Parekh showed no change. The exposé prompted responses from others, including Karine from Trust Variance, who recalled rejecting Parekh due to suspicious credentials. The incident has sparked debate on moonlighting and vetting in the startup ecosystem. ‘Bad Manager Can Make Dream Job Hell’: Bengaluru Techie Breaks Down in Meeting, Quits Job Due to ‘Toxic’ Boss; Netizens React to Viral LinkedIn Post.

Indian Techie Accused of Scamming Startups With Fake Resume, Multiple Jobs

PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses. — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that’s what a person needs. But it clearly didn’t work. — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

Soham Parekh Fired for Scamming Startups

Not a joke. This is happening real time. This is the 3rd DM today about someone firing him. soham-gate pic.twitter.com/Ize0JgN4IG — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

CEOs and Founders React to Viral Post

We (startups) need to create a system that tries to find people who do this: A) KYC everyone B) have some automated AI way of doing reference check C) keep private records of people trying to work multiple jobs. Wondering if Mercury should build this and give it away for free. https://t.co/esZtJSOhUb — immad (@immad) July 2, 2025

this is wild, we interviewed him about a year ago and realized his experience all seemed super fishy so decided to pass on him https://t.co/duXzE0krq9 pic.twitter.com/fAhgnxHBcQ — karine (@karine_exe) July 2, 2025

Soham Parekh is just the tip of the iceberg, just like this Redditor pulling $800k a yr working 5 jobs. r/overemployed is a ~500k community where people just maniacally discuss this. There are 1000s of Soham Parekhs we don't know about. pic.twitter.com/UKyH7uqRUf — Deedy (@deedydas) July 2, 2025

Must suck being an unemployed software engineer and realizing that Soham Parekh has been hired 79 times in the past 4 years — Austen Allred (@Austen) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)