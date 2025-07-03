Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, has publicly accused Indian tech professional Soham Parekh of simultaneously working at multiple startups using a fake resume. In a viral post on X, Doshi called Parekh a “scammer,” alleging he duped several companies, including YC-backed startups. Doshi claimed Parekh was hired and fired within a week for misrepresentation, yet continued his deceptive practices. He even shared Parekh’s CV, stating it’s “probably 90% fake.” The CV lists stints at Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and more—claims Doshi disputes after cross-checking with over six companies. Despite attempts to counsel him, Doshi says Parekh showed no change. The exposé prompted responses from others, including Karine from Trust Variance, who recalled rejecting Parekh due to suspicious credentials. The incident has sparked debate on moonlighting and vetting in the startup ecosystem. ‘Bad Manager Can Make Dream Job Hell’: Bengaluru Techie Breaks Down in Meeting, Quits Job Due to ‘Toxic’ Boss; Netizens React to Viral LinkedIn Post.

Indian Techie Accused of Scamming Startups With Fake Resume, Multiple Jobs

Soham Parekh Fired for Scamming Startups

CEOs and Founders React to Viral Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)