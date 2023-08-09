Elon Musk’s Tesla is one of the most visible and popular brands. Leading its financial operations will be Indian origin, Vaibhav Taneja. Following the resignation of Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla’s new appointment sees Vaibhav Taneja, who has been recruited by Tesla since 2017. As one more Indian brings pride in holding the top spot in a global company, let us know more about Vaibhav Taneja and his career trajectory. Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja Becomes New Tesla Chief Financial Officer.

Who is Vaibhav Taneja?

Vaibhav Taneja is a commerce graduate from the University of Delhi. Per his LinkedIn profile, Taneja served for over 16 years in PricewaterCoopers (PwC). He worked across India and US and strengthened his financial practice with the organisation. This robust experience led him to Tesla in 2016 when the company acquired SolarCity Corporation. He held diverse roles in finance and accounting, sustaining dynamic corporates.

Taneja has held competent roles in Tesla ever since. He started as Corporate Controller in 2018 and was promoted to Chief Accounting Officer in March 2019. During his positions, he handled several divisions of financial reporting, tax compliance, and internal controls, which are crucial to uphold the company’s fiscal integrity. Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO As Finance Chief Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down.

Vaibhav Taneja will now lead as the CAO along with the role of Chief Financial Officer, assuming a significant part in Tesla’s financial leadership. His financial knowledge and expertise will steer the company’s economic direction as it expands and evolves in the electric vehicle industry. All eyes are now on Taneja as he will guide with his strategy and insights into the company’s future trajectory.

