New Delhi, January 2: Kia India has officially launched the 2026 Kia Seltos in the Indian market, marking a major update for its best-selling mid-size SUV. Built on Kia’s global K3 platform, the 2026 Kia Seltos offers refreshed styling, advanced technology, and enhanced safety features, strengthening its position in the competitive SUV segment.

2026 Kia Seltos Price in India and Variants

The 2026 Kia Seltos price in India starts at INR 10,99,000 ex-showroom and goes up to INR 19,99,000 for the top-end variants. The SUV is available in multiple trims across Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. Kia has kept pricing competitive despite the platform update to attract a wide range of buyers. Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Open on December 15; World Premiere on January 6; Check Revealed Specifications and Features in Teaser Videos.

2026 Kia Seltos Design and Exterior

The 2026 Kia Seltos features a bold exterior design inspired by Kia’s latest global styling language. It comes with a prominent Digital Tiger Face grille, LED headlamps and tail lamps, flush-style door handles, redesigned bumpers, and stylish alloy wheels. The overall design gives the SUV a more premium and muscular road presence.

2026 Kia Seltos Interior and Features

The cabin of the 2026 Kia Seltos focuses on comfort and technology. It features a large Trinity Panoramic Display combining digital instrumentation and touchscreen infotainment. The interior offers improved ergonomics, premium materials, and modern connectivity features to enhance the in-cabin experience for both drivers and passengers.

2026 Kia Seltos Engine and Performance

The 2026 Kia Seltos retains a versatile engine line-up suitable for different driving preferences. Buyers can choose from petrol and diesel engines paired with manual, iMT, automatic, and dual-clutch transmissions. This provides a balance between performance, fuel efficiency, and usability in everyday driving conditions. Car and Bike Price Hike 2026: From MG Motor, BMW and Mercedes-Benz To Triumph Motorcycles, Check Out All Companies Raising Vehicle Prices From January 1.

2026 Kia Seltos Safety and ADAS Features

Safety is a key focus of the 2026 Kia Seltos. Higher variants offer Level 2 ADAS, which includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision avoidance systems. These features enhance driver assistance, occupant protection, and overall confidence on Indian roads.

