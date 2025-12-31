New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, December 31: KTM is set to expand its supersport RC motorcycle range in India with the all-new KTM RC 160. Positioned below the RC 200, the upcoming motorcycle aims to rival the Yamaha R15 V4 and Hero Karizma XMR, offering an accessible entry point into KTM’s premium fairing-equipped line-up.

KTM RC 160 Engine and Performance

The KTM RC 160 is expected to feature a 155cc–160cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing around 18 to 20 bhp of power and 15 Nm of peak torque. It will likely come paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch, balancing sporty performance with fuel efficiency for city use and daily commuting. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in January 2026: From Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV to Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Here’s a List of New Vehicles Arriving Next Month.

KTM RC 160 Design and Ergonomics

As per leaked images, the KTM RC 160 is expected to adopt sharp, aerodynamic fairing styling inspired by the 2025 RC series, along with a large transparent windscreen and LED headlamps. The ergonomics are said to be slightly more relaxed than larger RC models, with a revised subframe and seat design for improved comfort, while clip-on handlebars retain its sporty character.

KTM RC 160 Chassis and Suspension

The upcoming KTM RC 160 will be built on a lightweight trellis frame and is expected to feature WP Apex Upside Down (USD) front forks and a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by large disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard to ensure high safety standards in the sub-200cc segment.

KTM RC 160 Features and Connectivity

The KTM RC 160 is likely to come equipped with a digital instrument cluster, either an LCD or a simplified TFT unit. Additional features may include full LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled navigation support, a gear position indicator, a side-stand cut-off sensor, and lightweight alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. Car and Bike Price Hike 2026: From MG Motor, BMW and Mercedes-Benz To Triumph Motorcycles, Check Out All Companies Raising Vehicle Prices From January 1.

KTM RC 160 Price in India and Market Positioning

KTM will target the premium 150–160cc segment with the RC 160, aiming at young riders seeking performance and advanced technology. The motorcycle is expected to be priced between USD 2,200 and USD 2,400 (approximately INR 1.85–2 lakh), positioning it neatly between the Duke 125 and the RC 200.

