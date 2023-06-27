Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha’s tragic death comes as a shock. Her corpse was found abandoned in Pakistan’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Friday. It is reported that Ayesha had died due to a drug overdose at a party. TikToker Ayesha Dies: Pakistan Girl Passes Away Due to Drug Overdose at Party in Karachi, Friends Abandon Her Body at Hospital.

Ayesha Hanif was an online internet sensation. Her viral dance moves on the popular Bollywood song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare" made her an overnight social media dance sensation. Here's everything to know about the viral Tiktok star.

Who Was TikToker Ayesha?

Ayesha Hanif was an 18-year-old Pakistani Tiktoker who belonged to Punjab's Sheikhupura City. The social media star became famous after her dance video on “Mera Dil Ye Pukare” song went viral.

Ayesha performed on the popular song at a wedding function. Her dance video garnered massive social media attention when she uploaded, with many people replicating her dance moves. Pakistani Men Grooving to the Tunes of ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaare’ is Internet’s New Favourite (Watch Video).

Here’s Ayesha’s Viral Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

TikToker Ayesha’s Husband Arrested

A few people dropped Ayesha’s body at Jinnah Hospital and escaped in a white car on Friday. The suspects abandoned the car near the bungalow at the intersection of Saba Street, as reported by ARY News.

As per reports, Ayesha attended a private party at a closed house in DHA Phase 1. Ayesha's husband, Muhammad Adil and his mother, Nusrat Sobia, have been arrested. The police detained Ayesha’s mother-in-law for further questioning as a few discrepancies were found in her statement.

Ayesha likely died of a forced or voluntary drug overdose at a private party. More details of the tragic death of the social media dance sensation are awaited. Tiktoker Ayesha’s passing comes as a shock, with fans of the online celebrity grieving the death of the young talent.

