After she shared a video of herself dancing to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding, Pakistani girl Ayesha started a new trend on social media. The viral dance routine has been altered by a lot of people since then. However, in a recently surfaced video, two Pak lads took the dance craze on the song to a whole new level. The internet is buzzing with their incredible dance moves, so don't skip it. Pakistani Girl Dances on Deepika Padukone's 'Ang Laga De' Song During Wedding; Viral Video Will Take Your Breath Away.

Pakistani Men Groove to the Tunes of "Mera Dil Ye Pukaare":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)