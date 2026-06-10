Why Is ‘Priti Paswan Viral Video’ Trending? Phishing Warnings As Scammers Exploit ‘1 Minute 48 Second’ Clip

An obscene video falsely linked to popular Bhojpuri stage dancer and content creator Priti Paswan has triggered a massive surge in online searches and social media discussion. The controversy stems from a 1-minute-and-48-second explicit clip circulating widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram under misleading tags such as "Priti Paswan viral video" and "Priti Paswan kand." However, an official statement from Paswan has confirmed that the video is entirely misattributed, and she has threatened legal action against those distributing the footage.

Who Is Priti Paswan?

Priti Paswan (also spelled Preeti Paswan) is a prominent dancer and social media personality known for her energetic performances in Bhojpuri stage shows and short-form videos. She has established a significant digital following across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Paswan regularly draws large crowds at cultural events, local festivals (melas), and live programs across regions with major Bhojpuri-speaking audiences, including India and Nepal's Madhesh Province. Priti Paswan Viral Video: Is the ‘1 Minute 48 Second’ Clip Real or Fake? Bhojpuri Dancer Responds.

Details of the '1 Minute 48 Second' Viral Video Controversy

The online controversy escalated after a short, explicit video involving a couple began circulating rapidly alongside genuine footage of Paswan’s stage performances. Multiple social media accounts falsely claimed that the woman in the explicit clip was Paswan.

Paswan issued a formal denial in a video statement posted on her Facebook page. In her response, she highlighted distinct physical differences to prove the video was fabricated, noting that she has a prominent facial mole and a tattoo on her shoulder - neither of which are present on the woman in the viral footage. Condemning the malicious campaign to tarnish her image, Paswan stated that those responsible for spreading the video would face police action. Is Hetal Parmar Viral Video Real or Fake? Gujarati Influencer Breaks Silence on ‘AI Deepfake’ Clip.

'Priti Paswan Viral Video' Is Fake: Bhojpuri Dancer

Risk of Phishing and Clickbait Scams

Amid the controversy, netizens are warned that a substantial portion of the search volume surrounding the "Priti Paswan Viral Video" is being driven by automated bot networks and malicious websites. Spambots frequently exploit trending celebrity names to generate fake search queries and distribute deceptive links.

Instagram Post Claiming To Possess Priti Paswan Viral Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Netizens are advised to avoid clicking on accounts claiming to possess the "full video", as these links are primarily clickbait designed for phishing scams, malware distribution, and capturing sensitive user data.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).