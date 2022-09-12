In a bizarre incident, a man was caught masturbating in the toilet by his wife after a Bluetooth speaker blunder. The wife was furious as she and her husband had not had sex for many years and had also taken sexual counselling because of it after which the man had promised to work on their intimacy.

According to indy100, the wife on Mumsnet posted that she had told her husband on the day he proposed that she didn't want a life without sex and that they would only marry if he promised he would always work on improving their sex life . But he has hasn’t tried anything on her sexually, the wife further wrote. Porn Addiction Sees Spike Amid Work From Home Culture in UK, People Consuming Up to 14 Hours of Pornography a Day: Report

The wife continued that the husband went to the toilet this morning and took his phone with him. The Bluetooth speaker in the bedroom suddenly connected to his phone and for about 10 mins the speaker was on and off connecting to his phone and the wife heard the porn the man was watching and masturbating to. XXX Website PornHub.com Account Kicked off Instagram, Here’s Why Facebook-Owned Social Media Platform Remove Porn Site

When the wife confronted the husband about this the man denied it and got very defensive. The wife further posted that if the husband was in the mood they could have had sex since she was not busy. But he shows no interest in any sexual contact with her but obviously is not asexual if he masturbates watching porn.

The wife asked what she could do as the husband has done nothing to improve their sex life.

Responding to her story, people said the marriage was doomed with people commenting that he was never going to satisfy her needs and how it was totally unfair on the wife.

