Leading porn website, Pornhub.com is off Instagram! And the reason is not deemed shocking but definitely much-needed by netizens online. Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram removed the XXX website Pornhub from its platform. The adult site Pornhub account had over 13 million followers. Instagram took this firm decision after finding the activities went against its community guidelines. Interestingly, this harsh action against Pornhub.com comes after both Visa and Mastercard suspended their credit card services with the porn website after Pornhub was found to be circulating child abuse and sex-trafficking videos. XXX Website PornHub.com Link on Wedding Invitation Card! Bride Directs Guests to Pornographic Site After Failing To Proofread Invites.

Netizens Took To Share The News

Instagram: “We removed Pornhub’s account…” Have a good weekend. pic.twitter.com/o9rIDlGyBa — Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) September 3, 2022

People Tweeted About The Big Step

Instagram have removed Pornhub from its platform. The Pornhub account had over 13 million followers. This comes after both Visa & Mastercard suspended their credit card services with Pornhub after the site was found to be circulating child abuse and sex-trafficking videos. pic.twitter.com/UECr8DEPIB — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) September 3, 2022

Pornhub Is Off Instagram

Pornhub's Instagram account is GONE! The decision to remove Pornhub from the platform shows that Instagram understands the mounting evidence of Pornhub's criminality.#ShutItDown #DismantlePornhub #Traffickinghub https://t.co/YwOBxtCwJS — National Center on Sexual Exploitation (@ncose) September 3, 2022

