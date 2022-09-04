Leading porn website, Pornhub.com is off Instagram! And the reason is not deemed shocking but definitely much-needed by netizens online. Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram removed the XXX website Pornhub from its platform. The adult site Pornhub account had over 13 million followers. Instagram took this firm decision after finding the activities went against its community guidelines. Interestingly, this harsh action against Pornhub.com comes after both Visa and Mastercard suspended their credit card services with the porn website after Pornhub was found to be circulating child abuse and sex-trafficking videos. XXX Website PornHub.com Link on Wedding Invitation Card! Bride Directs Guests to Pornographic Site After Failing To Proofread Invites.

