Wordle has rapidly become a global favourite, capturing the imaginations of millions with its simple yet addictive daily word puzzle. The objective of the word puzzle is straightforward: guess a five-letter word within six tries, using feedback provided after each guess. The game employs a colour-coded system: green for correct letters in the correct positions, yellow for correct letters in the wrong positions and grey for letters not in the word at all. This combination of simplicity and challenge keeps players coming back for their daily fixes. The clean design and intuitive mechanics have made it a hit across various platforms, spawning a wave of similar games and sparking the interest of a global audience. Gamers usually wait eagerly to find the answer of the day. So, for March 18, 2025, Wordle 1368, here are simple clues and hints to find the answer. Wordle Answer for February 7: How To Win Today’s Wordle? Easy Tips, Tricks, Simple Clues and Hints To Solve the Puzzle Every Time.

Wordle stands out for its perfect balance between simplicity and mental challenge. Each puzzle is solvable with logical thinking but the limited number of guesses forces players to approach each guess carefully, adding a layer of strategy. The game's brevity taking only a few minutes each day makes it easy to incorporate into any routine without overwhelming players. Wordle Words, Tips and Tricks: How to Win at Wordle Every Time? Quick Strategies and Five-Letter Words to Improve Your Score and Master the Word Puzzle.

Today's Wordle Answer, March 18

The answer for today's Wordle 1368, March 18, is 'Timer.'

Wordle Tips, Hints And Clues

1. Carefully analyse the colour-coded feedback after each guess.

2. If a letter appears grey, it means it is not in the word, so avoid using it in subsequent guesses.

3. When a letter shows up yellow, try shifting it to different positions in your next guess to pinpoint its correct spot.

4. Once you identify some correct letters, consider common letter pairings or word structures to guide your next attempts.

5. Steer clear of using letters or combinations you have already determined are incorrect.

Wordle is a game of strategy, logic and deduction. By following these tips and utilising the feedback efficiently, you will be able to solve puzzles more effectively and consistently. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, these hints will help improve your Wordle skills, making the daily puzzle even more enjoyable. Happy guessing!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).