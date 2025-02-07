Wordle is a fun word puzzle game, and people of all ages enjoy it as it is easy to understand and has simple rules. Players must guess the word of the day, and for that, they are given six tries. After each guess, the game shows which letters are correct and in the right position by turning green, which are correct but in the wrong place by turning yellow, and which are not in the word at all by turning grey. The game refreshes every day at midnight according to local time, after which the new puzzle becomes available. Though the game is simple with straightforward rules, it challenges the mind and improves vocabulary and thinking skills. Many people even enjoy sharing their results online, adding to the fun. To maintain your winning streak, we have compiled a list of easy tricks and tips. But first, let’s take a look at the Wordle answer for today, February 7. Wordle Words, Tips and Tricks: How to Win at Wordle Every Time? Quick Strategies and Five-Letter Words to Improve Your Score and Master the Word Puzzle.

Wordle Answer for Today, February 7, 2025

The Wordle answer for today, Friday, February 7, 2025, is ‘Swath.’

Wordle Simple Tips, Tricks, Clues and Hints

• Suppose you get a correct letter placed in the incorrect position in your first guess; don’t just randomly shift them. Try to think of letters that work with them. For instance, if you guessed plane and the letters a and e are marked yellow, think of common combinations like u, r, or c. You could form words like sauce, fault, paper, or later.

• Many people tend to focus on the first one or two letters. However, a smart approach would be trying to guess the ending letters. Many words end in ck, cr, st, or ing. For example, brick, chair, shock, beast, stick, and quick. Try to lock down the last three letters. It will help you get the rest of the word faster.

• If you guess skirt or shirt in your first try and get the letters t and k or h wrong but s is correct, try to think of other consonants the letter s works with. For example, replace the consonants k and h with other letters to get words like scout or sword.

• Try to start with a word that has as many different letters as possible. For instance, if you start with the word crisp and get r and s right, or if they turn yellow, you have a big clue. Your next guesses should be words like rusty, storm, or roast.

• A word that usually ends being helpful is ‘crypt.’ Try using this word in your first or second guess. If y turns yellow or green, you know the word is likely using it as a vowel substitute in words like myths or lyric. If y is absent, it means the word is vowel-heavy. This will help you confirm or eliminate words quickly. Wordle Hints, Past Answers and Strategies: Best Solutions Using 5 ‘Magic Words’ and Other Game Tips To Keep Your Wordle Streak.

Wordle, though easy and super engaging, needs practice and patience to master. But once you understand letter frequencies and simple strategies, you can become a Wordle pro. Don’t forget to check out this space regularly for more Wordle tips, tricks, hints, and clues updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).