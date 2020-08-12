It would not be wrong to say that facemasks have become the new fashion accessory. From makeshift masks to extremely fancy ones, the coronavirus pandemic has made them essential all around the world. And catering to the demands of people, we have seen some fancy, jewel-studded masks being made to. Now, an Israeli jeweller is making the world's most expensive mask that costs $1.5 million! Jewelry company Yvel is crafting a customised mask that will be made from 18-karat white gold, and white and black diamonds. With such top quality, it is being tagged as the "world's most expensive mask." Coimbatore Goldsmith Makes Facemask Made Using Gold And Silver Threads; 3 Times When Indians Gave Expensive Makeovers to COVID-19 Essential Commodity (See Pictures And Videos).

The lavish facemask will weigh almost half a pound given the weight of the precious metals. So it would be highly difficult to practically wear it for everyday use. But it would definitely made for a collector's item! This customised mask is being made for a Chinese billionaire from Shanghai, who resides in New York. His identity has not been revealed. There is a deadline given to complete the mask by the end of this year. As per Associated Press, the mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters. It is estimated to cost $1.5 million that's more than 10 crores.

Check The Pic of The Mask Here:

Israeli Jewellery Company Yvel is working on the world's most expensive #coronavirus mask. The price of this good, diamond-encrusted mask will be $1.5 million. Photo via @AP pic.twitter.com/erPKVrbVxI — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) August 10, 2020

Talking about making this high-end mask Isaac Levy, designer and owner of Yvel told AP, "I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now." He told in another report that 25 carefully selected jewellers and diamond will be working in shifts to make this mask. They will try and complete it by the given deadline. This is not the first time we have seen a mask made of gold and diamonds. A man from Pune was the first one who made an entire mask with gold estimated to cost Rs 3 lakhs. Following this, there was a jewellery store in Surat that designed custom made a mask with gold and diamond-studded patterns especially for weddings. Masks are becoming an expensive luxury for some.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).