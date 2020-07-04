Indians and their love for gold is endless! Proof? Well, a man on Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad just got a mask made out of gold and it is said to be worth 2.9 lakh rupees! Yes, while our Prime Minister may have clearly asked us to use anything from a scarf to cloth mask as protection during the coronavirus pandemic, this man went a step ahead and legit bought a mask made out of gold. Well, at least that's one way to show off your wealth. The pictures of this man is going viral on social media where he can be seen donning the gold mask on his face.

Shankar has made this mask made of gold for 2 lakh 90 thousand rupees. Its weight is about five and a half weights. There are fine holes for breathing in it. According to Shankar, it is completely safe to avoid Corona. On seeing a man wearing a silver mask on TV, Shankar got the idea to make gold masks.

Check Out Pics Of Shankar in Gold Mask Amid Coronavirus Pandemic:

Check out the reactions the gold mask is getting on Twitter:

LOL

Chalo he will die masked in gold. Isn’t that his dream?— সাইলীনা/Saileena/‏سیلینا/ਸੈਲੀਨਾ (@saileenas) July 3, 2020

ROFL

Ok

What a waste!

But that doesn't provide any protection from Corona.....!— Guru Bhat 🇮🇳 (@Gurubhat_) July 3, 2020

LMAO

What a waste!

WHO DID THIS?

Yea, Really Why?

Shankar further said- "My family loves sleeping, if they too demand such a mask, I will get it ready for them. I don't know if Corona will come to me wearing a gold mask or not, but social Corona can be defended by following all the rules of distancing. " Shankar is talking about making a similar mask for his family. However, we are here to just remind you that while the lockdown may have been eased the coronavirus numbers have not gone down. Infact, places like Mumbai and are seeing record COVID-19 numbers and therefore it is extremely important to not leave your house without a mask, and it may not necessarily be of gold.

