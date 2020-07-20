COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lifestyle of people across countries. Our ways of entertainment, fashion and living our daily lives has changed upside down. As facemask became our new saviour, people are experimenting with it, bringing out variants of the 'accessory'. There are quite some of them who have made facemasks from gold and silver. And in the latest version of expensive facemask is the one made using gold and silver threads by a Coimbatore-based goldsmith. Women’s Panties Become Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak for Two Japanese Men As They Try to Protect Themselves From COVID-19 (Watch Viral Video)

Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya designed the masks using 0.06 millimetres thin gold and silver threads. He said that his idea was to create awareness about the need to wear it. He told ANI, "The gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakh and the silver mask costs Rs 15,000. I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings. So far, I have received nine orders, most of which are from north India." Icelandic Artist Ýrúrarí Knits Scary Face Masks With Tongues Sticking Out to Ensure Social Distancing During Pandemic (See Pictures)

Acharya's Facemask Made Using Gold And Silver Threads:

Tamil Nadu: Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, a goldsmith from Coimbatore has designed masks using gold & silver strings. He says,"the gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakhs& the silver mask costs Rs 15,000. Around 9 orders have been confirmed so far" pic.twitter.com/HJDIBrfDTd — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Cuttack Businessman Wears Gold Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh:

Odisha: A businessman in Cuttack says he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He says, "People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too." pic.twitter.com/dBmT3hdMtO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

A Cuttack-based businessman Alok Mohanty has made a custom-made gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Photos of him flaunting the functional N-95 mask has been widely shared on the internet. Mohanty claims that he is locally known as 'Gold Man' as loves wearing a lot of gold He was inspired saw Pune resident Shankar Kurhade’s idea to get a gold mask for himself.

Pune Man Wears Gold Mask Worth Rs 3 Lakh:

Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune spent nearly Rs 3 lakhs to make a facemask made of gold. He said that the mask is completely safe and has fine holes to breathe. He said that he was inspired by a man wearing a silver mask on TV.

Surat Jeweller Sells Diamond-Studded Face Masks:

A jewellery shop in Gujarat's Surat is selling facemasks studded with diamonds that cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. Dipak Choksi, the owner of the jewellery shop, said that he got the idea after a customer asked for a unique masks bride and groom who were getting married at home. Pure diamonds and American diamonds have been used with gold to make these masks.

Facemasks being essential in today's times it has also become popular. People are putting creativity into masks and in different variants are now available in the market. The ones with cartoons for children, designer ones for adults and even mask makers are now making simple yet customised ones for people.

