Weirdest things keep occurring these days, but nothing can surpass this recent incident wherein the La Philharmonic Concert was interrupted by a woman's ‘loud and full body orgasm’. According to the Los Angeles Times, a woman may have reportedly had a "loud and full body orgasm" during a recent performance of Tchaikovsky's 5th Symphony by the LA Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The woman's climax appears to be captured in an audio recording that has since gained popularity. Sex Sounds That No One Prepared You For! 6 Noises That Will Turn You On in Bed.

British composer Magnus Fiennes, the brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, was also present at the event and asserted that "it absolutely happened" after social media exploded with scepticism regarding the veracity of the audio clip. Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 finds out to be capable of producing more than just musical bliss.

Think back to your favourite concert you've ever attended. We're talking about a very spectacular gig, after all. Imagine an especially earth-shattering orgasm right now. Well, those two worlds gloriously collided thanks to one woman who was present at a performance by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Indeed, spectators at the concert on Friday night (28 April) claimed that a concertgoer gave her own moving performance by squealing loudly and allegedly having a full-blown orgasm.

This is apparently the audio of a woman orgasming during an LA philharmonic performance. https://t.co/cBWSZzQaCj — Sweety Boy (@wiife_material) April 30, 2023

This occurred as the orchestra was playing Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony. We at Euronews Culture are not the least bit surprised because it is a superb essay. “A woman in the audience had (a) loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement,” tweeted British composer Magnus Fiennes, the brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, who was in attendance. “Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on.”

Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th's second movement... Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on.... — Magnus Fiennes (@magnusfiennes) April 29, 2023

It won't surprise you if Tchaikovsky downloads start to soar. The key to this orgasm-inducing achievement may be found in the fact that orgasms have a lot to do with vibrations, so stop buying bass guitars and appropriate amps just yet. And while it may seem a little far-fetched to imagine someone climaxing on sound alone, several possibilities have been investigated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).