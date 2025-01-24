The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards, or Oscars 2025 if you prefer, were announced on January 23, 2025. To no one’s surprise, Jacques Audiard’s Spanish musical drama Emilia Pérez led the pack with a staggering 13 nominations, setting a record for the most nominations ever received by a non-English language film. Close behind were The Brutalist and Wicked, each earning 10 nominations. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra’s Short Film ‘Anuja’ Nominated, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads With 13 Nods – See Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards.
This year’s Oscars delivered some interesting surprises when it came to the nominations. Flow, an animated film from Latvia, not only secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature but also earned a spot in the Best International Feature Film category. Indian fans, however, may feel disappointed that All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia missed out on this honour - because, of course, India didn’t submit it as its official selection.
Nevertheless, there’s some consolation for Indian cinephiles, as Guneet Monga earned another Oscar nod, this time for Anuja, a film competing in the Best Live Action Short Film category, produced alongside Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling. Additionally, Indian-born American filmmaker Smriti Mundhra received a nomination for her short documentary I Am Ready, Warden in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga’s ‘Anuja’ Nominated in Best Live Action Short Film Category at 97th Academy Awards.
Fans of Ariana Grande will be thrilled to see her nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked. Marvel enthusiasts also have reason to celebrate, with Sebastian Stan and Zoe Saldaña making it to the nominations—though Zoe seems to have the stronger shot at taking home the award.
Now that the nominations are out, we turn our attention to predicting the winners. These predictions consider not only the quality of the nominees in their respective categories but also how they’ve performed at earlier award shows and the buzz surrounding them online.
Winner Predictions for the 97th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2025
Best Picture - The Brutalist
Other Nominees
Anora
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director - Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Other Nominees
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Actor - Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Other Nominees
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress - Demi Moore (The Substance)
Other Nominees
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Other Nominees
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Other Nominees
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Best Original Screenplay - A Real Pain
Other Nominees
Anora
The Brutalist
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay - Conclave
Other Nominees
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature - Flow
Other Nominees
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best International Feature Film - Emilia Pérez (France)
Other Nominees
Flow (Latvia)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Best Documentary Feature Film - No Other Land
Other Nominees
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Best Original Score - Emilia Pérez
Other Nominees
The Brutalist
Conclave
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song - "Mi Camino" (Emilia Pérez)
Other Nominees
"El Mal" (Emilia Pérez)
"The Journey" (The Six Triple Eight)
"Like a Bird" (Sing Sing)
"Never Too Late" (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Best Sound - Dune: Part Two
Other Nominees
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design - The Brutalist
Other Nominees
Dune: Part Two
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Cinematography - The Brutalist
Other Nominees
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Wicked
Other Nominees
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Best Costume Design - Nosferatu
Other Nominees
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Wicked
Best Film Editing - Conclave
Other Nominees
Anora
The Brutalist
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Visual Effects - Dune: Part Two
Other Nominees
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
When and Where to Watch the 97th Academy Awards
Oscars 2025 is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. In the USA, the award show will be telecast on ABC and will be streamed on Hulu. In India, it will be mostly telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.
