The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards, or Oscars 2025 if you prefer, were announced on January 23, 2025. To no one’s surprise, Jacques Audiard’s Spanish musical drama Emilia Pérez led the pack with a staggering 13 nominations, setting a record for the most nominations ever received by a non-English language film. Close behind were The Brutalist and Wicked, each earning 10 nominations. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra’s Short Film ‘Anuja’ Nominated, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads With 13 Nods – See Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards.

This year’s Oscars delivered some interesting surprises when it came to the nominations. Flow, an animated film from Latvia, not only secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature but also earned a spot in the Best International Feature Film category. Indian fans, however, may feel disappointed that All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia missed out on this honour - because, of course, India didn’t submit it as its official selection.

Nevertheless, there’s some consolation for Indian cinephiles, as Guneet Monga earned another Oscar nod, this time for Anuja, a film competing in the Best Live Action Short Film category, produced alongside Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling. Additionally, Indian-born American filmmaker Smriti Mundhra received a nomination for her short documentary I Am Ready, Warden in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga’s ‘Anuja’ Nominated in Best Live Action Short Film Category at 97th Academy Awards.

Fans of Ariana Grande will be thrilled to see her nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked. Marvel enthusiasts also have reason to celebrate, with Sebastian Stan and Zoe Saldaña making it to the nominations—though Zoe seems to have the stronger shot at taking home the award.

Now that the nominations are out, we turn our attention to predicting the winners. These predictions consider not only the quality of the nominees in their respective categories but also how they’ve performed at earlier award shows and the buzz surrounding them online.

Winner Predictions for the 97th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2025

Best Picture - The Brutalist

A Still From The Brutalist

Other Nominees

Anora

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director - Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Jacques Audiard

Other Nominees

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Actor - Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist)

Other Nominees

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress - Demi Moore (The Substance)

Demi Moore in The Substance

Other Nominees

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain

Other Nominees

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez

Other Nominees

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Best Original Screenplay - A Real Pain

A Still From A Real Pain

Other Nominees

Anora

The Brutalist

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay - Conclave

A Still From Conclave

Other Nominees

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Animated Feature - Flow

A Still From Flow

Other Nominees

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature Film - Emilia Pérez (France)

A Still From Emilia Pérez

Other Nominees

Flow (Latvia)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Best Documentary Feature Film - No Other Land

A Still From No Other Land

Other Nominees

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Original Score - Emilia Pérez

A Still From Emilia Pérez

Other Nominees

The Brutalist

Conclave

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song - "Mi Camino" (Emilia Pérez)

Other Nominees

"El Mal" (Emilia Pérez)

"The Journey" (The Six Triple Eight)

"Like a Bird" (Sing Sing)

"Never Too Late" (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Best Sound - Dune: Part Two

A Still From Dune: Part Two

Other Nominees

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design - The Brutalist

A Still From The Brutalist

Other Nominees

Dune: Part Two

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Cinematography - The Brutalist

A Still From The Brutalist

Other Nominees

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Wicked

A Still From Wicked

Other Nominees

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Best Costume Design - Nosferatu

A Still From Nosferatu

Other Nominees

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Wicked

Best Film Editing - Conclave

A Still From Conclave

Other Nominees

Anora

The Brutalist

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Visual Effects - Dune: Part Two

A Still From Dune: Part Two

Other Nominees

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

When and Where to Watch the 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. In the USA, the award show will be telecast on ABC and will be streamed on Hulu. In India, it will be mostly telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).