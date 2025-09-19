BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition is set to launch in India soon. BMW Motorrad has been teasing the new G 310 RR Limited Edition motorcycle for days. As per reports, only 310 units of the upcoming BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition will be sold in India. The bike may come with the same 312cc water-cooled single-cylinder engine, capable of generating 33 hp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The limited-edition Supersport is expected to feature aesthetic updates, including a new black, red, and blue paint scheme. It will get a numbered metallic tank plate, possible aerodynamic tweaks from the Apache RR 310, and likely new alloy wheels. The BMW G 310 RR standard model is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 3.05 lakh in India. GST Reforms: Suzuki Motorcycle India To Cut 2-Wheeler Prices by up to INR 18,000 From September 22, Gixxer SF 250 and V-Strom SX To See Highest Reduction.

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Coming Soon in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW Motorrad India | BMW Motorcycles (@bmwmotorrad_in)

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW Motorrad India | BMW Motorcycles (@bmwmotorrad_in)

