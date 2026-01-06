Hyundai Motor Group Media Day at CES 2026 was held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on 5 January 2026, where the company unveiled its ambitious AI Robotics Strategy themed “Partnering Human Progress”. The event opened with a captivating performance by Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot dogs, synchronised dancing to K-pop, delighting audiences and showcasing robotic agility. The highlight was the public debut of the next-generation electric Atlas humanoid robot, demonstrating human-like movements on stage for the first time. Hyundai emphasised human-robot collaboration in manufacturing, with plans for factory deployments and a US robotics facility. This marked a bold step towards practical Physical AI applications. Russia’s 1st Humanoid Robot: AIDOL Company Showcases Its AI-Powered Human Robot That Stumbles Down While Walking on Stage (Watch Video).

Hyundai Motor Group Media Day at CES 2026 (Watch Video)

Robot Dancing on K-Pop During Hyundai CES 2026

Robot dogs dancing to K-pop and the first public appearance of Boston Dynamics’ Atlas humanoid robot highlight Hyundai’s CES tech showcase. pic.twitter.com/SwZth3QTiT — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2026

