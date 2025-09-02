BMW Motorrad has revealed a new concept, an e-scooter capable of self-balancing. The BMW Vision CE Concept shows a two-wheeler with a metal structure (safety cage) around it to protect the riders and run on a battery. The BMW Vision CE electric scooter has a minimalist, small design, similar to the BMW CE 04. It seems ideal for cruising around in the city for short distances. BMW Motorrad claims the riders would not require helmets or riding gear for the Vision CE electric scooter. The company has yet to reveal the price, specifications and features. TVS Apache New Model Launch on September 6, Celebrating Its 20 Years; Company Says Will Come With ‘Redefining Performance’ (Watch Teaser Video).

BMW Vision CE Concept (Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW Motorrad (@bmwmotorrad)

