Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., part of the Panasonic Group, has opened its new electric vehicle battery factory in De Soto, near Kansas City. The USD 4 billion plant is one of the largest EV battery factories in North America. The new facility will focus on producing cylindrical lithium-ion batteries to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). The factory has already started mass production of 2170 cells. Looking ahead, the plant aims to reach an annual production capacity of about 32 GWh. The company said, "The factory is expected to create up to 4,000 direct jobs and approximately 8,000 jobs in total, including those in supplier and related industries." Tesla Model Y Booking Now Open in India As First Showroom Launches in Mumbai; Check Booking Amount, Specifications and On-Road Price Details.

