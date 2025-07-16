Tesla India has opened its first showroom at BKC in Mumbai. It marked a major step in Elon Musk-run Tesla's entry into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. The company has begun offering the Tesla Model Y, with bookings open for a token amount of INR 22,220. Interested customers are required to pay INR 3,00,000 within seven days to confirm their order. The on-road price for the Tesla Model Y (RWD) is INR 61,07,190 lakh. The standard Model Y offers up to 500 KM range, a top speed of 201km/h, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Tesla is also offering a long-range RWD version with up to 622 KM range with top speed of 201km/h and can reach from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The variant is priced at INR 69,15,190 lakh (on-road). VinFast VF 7, VinFast VF 6 Launch in India on August 2025, Pre-Booking Open; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

