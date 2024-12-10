Tesla cars are likely to come to India as billionaire Elon Musk-led auto company has reportedly resumed its search for showroom space in the country. According to a report in Reuters, the American automaker is looking for a showroom space in Delhi. The development comes after Tesla put its investment plans on hold earlier this year. Earlier this year, Elon Musk said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a trip where he would potentially announce an investment of USD 2-3 billion in India. However, Musk called off his India visit Tesla decided to fire 10 per cent of its staff amid declining sales. No Discussion Yet on Investments by Elon Musk-Owned Tesla, Starlink in India, Says Piyush Goyal.

Tesla Resumes Search for Showroom Space in Delhi

BREAKING: Tesla has reportedly resumed its search for showroom space in the Indian capital, New Delhi. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uPzcY01Slh — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 10, 2024

