Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has announced that the company will release its Xiaomi SU7 electric car in China on March 28, 2024. Xiaomi SU7 was announced last year and has been teased to launch. The Xiaomi CEO also posted that the company will deliver on three years of promise to offer cutting-edge technology and exceptional driving experience. When a user asked on X, saying, "Can't wait to try it out", Lei Jun replied, "Visit our EV factory in China, where you'll have the opportunity for a test drive." The Xiaomi SU7 is a four-door sedan that is expected to make considerable sales. Mahindra Electric to Support SsangYong Motor in Electrification Drive.

Xiaomi SU7 To Launch in China on March 28:

Excited to announce the domestic launch of #XiaomiSU7 on March 28th! Delivering on our 3 year promise of cutting-edge technology and exceptional driving experience. — Lei Jun (@leijun) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)