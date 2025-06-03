Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared a post on May 3, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and announced a key milestone for the company’s electric vehicle business. In the post, he stated that Xiaomi had delivered over 28,000 units of its Xiaomi SU7 electric car in the month of May. The announcement highlights the market demand for Xiaomi's electric vehicles. The SU7 has gained popularity in recent months, and these numbers highlight its growing success. In the same post, Lei Jun also confirmed that large-scale production of company’s next model, the Xiaomi YU7, is set to begin in July. Errol Musk Confident of Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, Says PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work Out a Deal.

Xiaomi Delivers Over 28,000 Xiaomi SU7 Units in May, Prepares for Xiaomi YU7 Production in July

Proud to share that we delivered over 28,000 vehicles of Xiaomi SU7 in May. We're now gearing up for the large-scale production of Xiaomi YU7, scheduled to begin in July. pic.twitter.com/yVsFd3TXUx — Lei Jun (@leijun) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)