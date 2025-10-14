Xiaomi SU7 electric car caught fire in China, resulting in the death of its driver. A video of the crash surfaced online, showing the SU7 electric sedan burning due to an alleged power failure that caused the doors to lock. Despite rescue attempts by bystanders, the driver could not be saved. Following the incident, Xiaomi’s shares fell by 9%. In the video, people can be seen trying to break the glass to rescue the SU7 driver, but they were unsuccessful. VinFast Comes 1st Car Brand in India To Exceed 1 Lakh Domestic Vehicle Sales in 2025, Achieves Sale of 13,914 EVs in September.

Xiaomi SU7 Catches Fire in China After Crash, Results Death of Its Driver

A driver in China died after crashing his Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle, which caught fire. Following a power failure, the doors locked and rescue attempts failed. Xiaomi shares fell about 9% after the incident.pic.twitter.com/zEQ44vJENJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 13, 2025

Xiaomi SU7 Driver Dies as EV Catches Fire in China

At around 3:16 a.m. today, D a Xiaomi SU7 was involved in a serious accident on Tianfu Avenue in Chengdu, followed by a fire that tragically claimed the driver’s life. Videos from the scene show the driver trapped inside while bystanders repeatedly tried to open the doors and… pic.twitter.com/01BfjoWzbN — ChinaEV Home (@CNEVhome) October 13, 2025

