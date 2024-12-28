Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the company delivered 1,30,000 units of Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan this year, surpassing the company's target. Xiaomi SU7 was launched on March 28, 2024, in Beijing and was unveiled in December 2023. Lei Jun targeted delivery of 1,00,000 units by the end of November 2024 and achieved 30,000 more models. With these numbers, Xiaomi aims to attract more customers and boost its sales. The car is expected to be launched in other markets, including India, but the company has made no such announcements. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Expects Record Growth To Deliver 20,000 Xiaomi SU7 in October, Aims for 1,00,000 Unit Annual Target by November.

Xiaomi SU7 Crossed Annual Delivery Target, Achieves More

One year since the debut of Xiaomi SU7, I’m thrilled to share that we’ve already delivered over 130,000 units, exceeding our annual target ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/HFrWIZ0ljw — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)