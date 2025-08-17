Yamaha Motors India has introduced fresh colours to its Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters. The company recently launched these models at a starting price of INR 79,340 and INR 80,750, respectively. Now, the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets two new colours - Matte Grey Metallic and Silver White Cocktail. It is already available in Cyber Green, Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion and Dark Matte Blue shades. Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is now offered in three new colours - Metallic White, Metallic Light Green and Metallic Grey. It was launched in Vivid Red, Matte Black, Metallic Black, Cool Blue Metallic and Dark Matte Blue shades. Ola Diamondhead Teased, Ola Electric Company Confirms Electric Sports Bike Coming With ‘Remote Summon’ and ‘Kutrim Silicon-Enabled Intelligence’ (Watch Video).

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid New Colour Introduced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yamaha Motor India (@yamahamotorindia)

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid New Colour Introduced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yamaha Motor India (@yamahamotorindia)

