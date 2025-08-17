Ola Electric released a teaser video of its upcoming electric bike, Ola Diamondhead. The upcoming electric sports motorcycle is set to launch around 2027, as confirmed by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal during the Ola Sankalp 2025 event. In the Ola Diamondhead teaser video, the Indian EV company confirmed that it will come with hub-centred steering and improved agility and handling, battery as structure, motor and HV architecture. It will have active aerodynamics, remote summon, Kutrim Silicon-enabled intelligence and chassis singularity. Bhavish Aggarwal said the sports e-motorcycle could launch around INR 5 lakh. Ola S1 Pro Sport, Ola Diamondhead Bike Unveiled; Check Details About Price, Specifications and Features of Each Models Here Along With Other Major Cut Announcement.

Ola Diamondhead Teaser Video Showcases New Features, Specifications

