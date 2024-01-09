Yamaha Virtual Launch 2024 is scheduled to start at 2:30PM on January 9, 2024 (today). The Japanese motorcycle company is expected to unveil its new motorcycle or scooter models during the virtual launch event. Yamaha Motor India has not published any other details about the upcoming models. However, the Japanese motorcycle company did mention launching a 'new product range.' According to reports, the company may announce new models or colour options for existing models during the virtual launch. The launch will begin soon on the company's official YouTube live-streaming link. Yamaha Virtual Launch 2024: Yamaha Motors India To Launch Its ‘New Product Range’ During Virtual Event on January 9; Check Details Here.

Yamaha Virtual Launch 2024 Live Streaming Link:

